Rajkummar Rao, Vaani Kapoor To Star In Anubhav Sinha’s Bachpan Ka Pyar?

Anubhav Sinha had three back-to-back films - Faraaz, Bheed, and Afwaah, this year, and now he is seemingly busy with his next film. While the details regarding the project are not known yet, reports suggest that the film will star Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor.

The Newsmaker

Anubhav Sinha is known for producing and directing hard-hitting films such as Mulk, Article 15, and Thappad among others. Now, reports are doing rounds that he is working on four different projects among which is Rajkummar and Vaani's film Bachpan Ka Pyaar. If reports turn out to be true then it will mark Rajkummar and Vaani's first film together.

Who is saying what?

Reportedly, Anubhav Sinha has titled the film Bachpan Ka Pyaar, a small-town love story. It will be a quirky love story set in Lucknow. Also, the reports suggest that Apurva Dhar Badgaiyaan will be directing the film, while Anubhav will be producing the project. Rajkummar and Vaani have reportedly signed the film and will begin the shooting sometime next month.

(Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor to reportedly work together in Anubhav Sinha's next project | Image: Instagram)

However, Anubhav Sinha and Apurva Dhar Badgaiyaan are yet to react to the reports.

What's next for Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor?

Both the stars have multiple films lined up. Rajkummar has Guns & Gulaabs with Dulquer Salmaan, Sri, Mr and Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor and Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor. All the films are slated to release next year.

On the other hand, Vaani will be headlining Maddock Films' Sarvgunn Sampann, helmed by Shonali Rattan Deshmukh. She also has been working on her web series debut with Mandala Murders, a crime thriller produced by Yash Raj Films. All the projects are scheduled to release next year.