Vaani Kapoor Drops Photos From Her 'most Tranquil' Visit To Sarnath Temple

Vaani Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for her OTT debut, shared pictures on Instagram from her recent visit to the Sarnath temple. The War actress sported a casual outfit during her temple visit. Sharing the pictures, the Shamshera actress wrote alongside the post, "A day well spent at the most tranquil & enlightened Sarnath temple. As Buddha says 'without inner peace, outer peace is impossible'."

In the pictures, Vaani Kapoor wore a red checkered shirt and paired it with jeans. To beat the heat, she opted for a cap and sunglasses. The Befikre actress shared photos of the temple and sacred structures while posing with her friends. Vaani was also seen reading about Sarnath from one of the many tourist information boards placed in the well-manicured sprawling lawns.

Soon after she dropped the post, a fan commented, "People may admire historical figures or famous poets but I've got my eternal role model from the best human being ever known." Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Prettiest girl with cutest smile and pure soul."

On the work front

Vaani Kapoor will soon be seen in the thriller show titled Mandala Murders opposite Vaibhav Raj Gupta. The actress shared the first look of the movie on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Going in for the KILL (literally) for my debut OTT show!! Thrilled to be helming @yrfentertainment's new series #MandalaMurders - a gritty crime thriller that will keep you guessing." The team began shooting for the web series in Uttar Pradesh and will head to Mumbai and Delhi to finish the entire filming process.

Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera.