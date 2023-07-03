Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Starrer Mr And Mrs Mahi Gets Release Date

The release date of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi has been finalised. This will be their lead pair's second film together after the horror comedy Roohi, which was released in 2021.

3 things you need to know

Janhvi Kapoor underwent intensive training for her role as a cricketer in the film.

Mr and Mrs Mahi brings together the team behind Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which also starred Janhvi.

This is Janhvi's first sports film.

Release date of Mr and Mrs Mahi locked

This movie brings together the team behind Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, director Sharan Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor. The upcoming film will be released on March 15, 2024. Of late, new movies have started to book release dates in the coming year and Mr and Mrs Mahi is one of them.

(Mr and Mrs Mahi will release next year in March | Image: Taran Adarsh/Twitter)

Janhvi Kapoor's undergoes cricket training

Janhvi Kapoor is set to play a cricketer in Mr and Mrs Mahi. For the preparation, Janhvi honed her cricket skills and trained on the field with experts to get the basics right. Images circulating on the internet showcased the actress wearing a long white T-shirt and donning the necessary cricket equipment, such as a helmet, knee pads, gloves and a bat.

(Janhvi Kapoor can be seen taking intense training for he character | Image: Janhvi Kapoor Fan club/Instagram)

With guidance from a coach, Janhvi was captured playing shots in the nets. This demonstrated her commitment to learn the sport. She recently disclosed that she underwent six months of rigorous training to portray a cricketer in the film.

Earlier, Janhvi had shared a glimpse of her training session for Mr and Mrs Mahi, capturing her joy and satisfaction after a productive practice session. Alongside the image, she wrote, ‘Back to the grind #Mr&MrsMahi’.

The film recently wrapped up production. The production house shared the news on their Instagram page, expressing their excitement for the final product and promised audiences a memorable experience.

(On May 1 2023 the team wrap up the film shooting | Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Lead pair reunite on screen

Mr and Mrs Mahi will see Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor reuniting after the 2021 release Roohi. Moviegoers can expect a blend of romance, drama, sports and entertainment when Mr and Mrs Mahi hits theatres on March 15, 2024.