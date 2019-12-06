Rajkummar Rao's Best Romantic Songs That Are Loved By His Fans

Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. He started his career with Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhoka (2010) and hasn’t looked back since. Rajkummar has done some great work in his career till now and the audience loves the actor. He is most famously known for his versatile acting and a great choice of roles. Along with acting in amazing movies, he has also featured in a few soulful songs. Here are Rajkummar Rao’s best love songs-

Rajkummar Rao's best love songs

Raat Akeli Hai

Raat Akeli Hai is from the movie Ragini MMS (2011). The song is sung by Asha Bhosle. It features Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala.

Shubhaarambh

Shubhaarambh is from the movie Kai Po Che! (2013). The song is sung by Shruti Pathkar and Divya Kumar. It features Rajkummar Rao and Amrita Puri.

Muskurane

Muskurane is from the movie City Lights (2014). The song is sung by Arijit Singh. It features Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha.

Main Hoon Sath Tere

Main Hoon Sath Tere is from the movie Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017). The song is sung by Arijit Singh. It features Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda.

Jogi

Jogi is from the movie Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana (2017). The song is sung by Akanksha Sharma and Yasser Desai. It features Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda.

Nazar Na Lag Jaaye

Nazar Naa Lag Jaaye is from the movie Stree (2018). The song is sung by Sachin- Jigar and Ash King. It features Rajkummar Rao and Shradhha Kapoor.

Halka Halka

Halka Halka is from the movie Fanney Khan (2018). The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Divya Kumar. It features Rajkummar Rao and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

This song is the title track from the movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019). The song is sung by Darshan Raval and Rochak Kohli. It features Rajkummar Rao and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Valam

Valam is from the movie Made In China (2019). The song is sung by Arijit Singh, Sachin-Jigar and Priya Saraiya. It features Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy.

