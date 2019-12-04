Rajkummar Rao Looks Dapper As He Poses For The Cameras At An Event. See Pics

Rajkummar Rao is regarded highly as one of the most talented artists of Bollywood. Critics and audiences love how he is able to leave an impact on the audience by his roles. No matter how small his role is, he makes it the best of it and doesn’t go unnoticed. He has worked on good scripts, and he is regarded as one of the most talented artists of his generation. His movies may not have been a regular at the ₹ 100 Crore movie club, but his list of awards prove that his art is appreciated in the true sense by the audience and critics.

Spotted Rajkummar Rao at an award function

The actor was recently spotted and photographed at an award function event. Here are the pictures of the actor from the event.

Rajkummar Rao's style has always been simple and elegant. He is often seen posting pictures of himself on his social media account which are loved by his fans. For this particular award show, the actor chose to wear a designer suit by Kartik D and teamed it up with black turtle neck. Rajkummar wore Christian Louboutin's pair of black shoes and the actor was styled by Anisha Jain, who is a celebrity stylist. Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Says Priyanka Chopra Has Become A Dear Friend, She Is A Full-on 'desi Girl'

The actor also posted a picture from the same night on his Instagram handle, check it out here. In the post, he revealed that he won the Filmfare #RiskTaker of the year award. The actor gave due credits to his stylists, fashion designer and photographer. Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: Rajkummar Rao 'devastated', Demands Death Penalty For The Accused

