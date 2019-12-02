Rajkummar Rao's Next Film To Be Based On Male Pregnancy? Read Details Here

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the success of his latest film Bala. The film has worked wonders at the box office. One of his other successful films in 2019 was Dream Girl. The film was produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The plot revolves around a man who pretends to be a woman while working at a call centre meant only for women. According to reports, the success of Dream Girl has provoked Ekta Kapoor to collaborate again with Raaj for another project together.

In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Ekta has joined hands with Raaj Shaandilyaa for producing a film on male pregnancy. It is also speculated that the producer has thought about the main character in mind, and it is none other than Rajkummar Rao. They are in talks and has been approached for the same. The film is expected to go on floor next year. The Trapped actor has liked the idea of the film. However, Rajkummar is yet to sign on the dotted line. But it is said that the actor will soon step into the role.

Ekta and Raaj, who have already given the audience a hit film Dream Girl on an offbeat subject, might happen soon for Rajkummar Rao as well. Rajkummar had previously worked in a film which was produced by Ekta Kapoor, Judgementall Hai Kya. He starred alongside Kangana Ranaut. His performance in the film was loved and it received well by fans and movie critics. As per reports, If Rajkummar teams up with Ekta Kapoor, it would be his second project with her and with an offbeat subject like male pregnancy.

On the professional front

On the work front, Rajkummar was last seen in Made in China which was directed by Mikhil Musale. The film also starred Mouni Roy and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The film did not fare well at the box office and also was not critically acclaimed by fans or critics alike.

