On Rajkummar Rao's Birthday, Here's A List Of Some Of His Initial Must-watch Works

Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors in the movie industry today. The actor has been successful in carving a niche for himself owing to his incredible passion and talent for the Indian cinema. The actor has even been a recipient of the popular National Film Award and Filmfare Awards. Without paying much attention to the cast or the banner of the movie, Rajkummar Rao has always chosen movies on the basis of plots and scripts, above anything else. On Rajkummar Rao's birthday today, here are some of his initial works that are a must-watch.

Ragini MMS (2011)

Ragini MMS is a mystery horror drama, written and directed by Pawan Kriplani. The movie casts Rajkummar Rao, Kainaz Motivala, and Rajat Kaul as the lead characters. The movie is loosely based on Stephen King's novel Gerald's Game. The plot of the film revolves around a couple whose outing to have fun and relax turns into a horror experience. The performances of both, Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala gained critical acclamation.

Shaitan (2011)

Shaitan is an action crime drama, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The movie has Rajkummar Rao, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Pandit, Gulshan Devaiah, Kriti Kulhari, and Neil Bhoopalam as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around five friends who, under the effect of drugs, kill two people and attempt a fake kidnapping to escape from the problem. Even though Rajkummar Rao had less screen space in the movie, his performance made a huge impact.

Shahid (2012)

Shahid is a biographical drama, directed by Hansal Mehta. The movie was written by Sameer Gautam Singh and cast Rajkummar Rao, Prabhleen Sandhu, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the Human Rights lawyer, Shahid Azmi, who is an ordinary citizen while having an extraordinary commitment to justice. Rajkummar Rao’s performance in the movie grabbed many eyeballs and gained many praises for the star.

Kai Po Che (2013)

Kai Po Che is a sports drama, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The movie is based on popular author, Chetan Bhagat’s best selling novel, 3 Mistakes of my Life. The movie cast Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh, and the late Sushant Singh Rajput as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around three friends who set up their own cricket-training academy. Rajkummar Rao’s performance was appreciated a lot in the movie and the actor rose to fame from here.

Humari Adhuri Kahani (2015)

Humari Adhuri Kahani is a romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri. The movie cast Rajkummar Rao, Vidya Balan, and Emran Hashmi as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the love story of a single mother and a lonely rich businessman. Although he was not in the lead, Rajkummar Rao’s performance is one of the highlights of the movie.

