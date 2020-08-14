Rajkummar Rao Flaunts 3 ‘Ps’ In His Latest Post, Gives ‘Shudh Hindi’ Touch To It

Apart from his acting chops, Rajkummar Rao is also known for his quirky social media posts. Recently the actor shared a throwback picture from his Paris trip on his social media. But he gave his own whacky touch to the caption of the post, much to the amusement of his fans.

Rajkummar Rao shares 3 'Ps' in his picture

The throwback picture has Rajkummar sitting on a bench which is overlooking a park in Paris. The Omerta actor can be seen in a black oversized jacket and jeans as he poses for a candid shot. He framed the caption to the picture in Hindi wherein he wrote how the particular picture has the three 'Ps.' He stated the first P to be the park which can be seen in the backdrop of the picture.

The Kai Po Che actor stated how the other P is the 'purush' in the picture referring to himself. He also made a reference to his horror-comedy, Stree in the caption. He wrote how the last 'P' is the city of Paris wherein he has clicked the picture. The Shaadi Main Zaroora Aana actor also added that this is a throwback picture. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor.

Rajkummar Rao shares his 'singing practice'

The actor recently also shared a picture, in which he was seen sitting in an acrylic bathtub. To give a good laugh to his 4.5M followers, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor posed for the picture while practicing singing and using the jet spray as mike. Sporting a dapper look, Rajkummar could be seen wearing a grey-color suit teamed with a black t-shirt and a pair of opera pump shoes.

He gave a hilarious caption to the same wherein he wrote how he is practicing his singing. The Trapped actor further wrote how one day he will also sing outside of his house. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Shimla Mirchi alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini. He will next be seen in a movie with Priyanka Chopra, titled White Tiger. Reportedly, the upcoming movie is speculated to be an adaptation of the Prize-winning bestseller book Man Booker. Apart from these projects, Rao has numerous films in his kitty, like Second Innings, Badhaai Do, Chhalaang, and Ludo.

