Awards Won By Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao Starrer 'Stree'

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in the Hindi film industry. She has worked in several films that have been loved by fans of all ages. One of the most loved films this actor was Stree. In this film, she was seen in a leading role along with Rajkummar Rao. This film received a lot of awards, accolades, and nominations. Read here to know more about them.

Awards won by Shraddha Kapoor starreer Stree

ETC Bollywood Business Awards 2019: Bollywood Business Award for The 100 Crore Club

Filmfare Awards 2019: Best Debut Director: Amar Kaushik

Lions Gold Awards 2019: Best Comic Actor: Aparshakti Khurana

Screen Awards, IN 2019:

Best Film

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi

Best Actor: Rajkummar Rao shared the award with Ranveer Singh

Most Promising Debut Director: Amar Kaushik

Best Dialogue: Sumit Arora

Zee Cine Awards 2019:

Best Debut Director: Amar Kaushik

Best Dialogue: Sumit Arora

Awards nominations of Shraddha Kapoor's film 'Stree'

Awards of the International Indian Film Academy 2019

Popular AwardBest Actor in a Leading Role: Rajkummar Rao

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Pankaj Tripathi

Filmfare Awards 2019:

Best Film: Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K.

Best Director: Amar Kaushik

Best Actor: Rajkummar Rao

Best Supporting Actor: Aparshakti Khurana

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi

Best Story: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K.

Best Screenplay: Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K.

Best Dialogue: Sumit Arora

Best Editing: Hemanti Sarkar

Best Production Design: N. Madhusudan

Screen Awards, IN 2019: Best Director: Amar Kaushik

Zee Cine Awards 2019:

Best Comic Role: Aparshakti Khurana

Best Comic Role: Abhishek Banerjee

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Pankaj Tripathi

Best Actor: Rajkummar Rao

Best Film: Dinesh Vijan (producer) Raj Nidimoru (producer) Krishna D.K. (producer)

Viewers' Choice Award Best Film: Dinesh Vijan (producer) Raj Nidimoru (producer) Krishna D.K. (producer)

About Stree

Stree is a 2018 comedy-horror film that is helmed by Amar Kaushik. The story of this movie is set in the small town of Chanderi, where the men are abducted at night by an evil spirit named Stree. Rajkummar Rao is seen in the role of the leading man of the film and he tries to solve the evil spirit problem as he wants to save his friends who have been lost due to the evil spirit. This movie is loosely based on the urban legend of "Nale Ba" that went viral in the state of Karnataka in the 1990s.

