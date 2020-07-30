Rajkummar Rao Reunites With His 'Omerta' Cast Over Virtual Video Call; See Pic

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao recently took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of his virtual reunion with the cast of his 2017 film Omerta. In the picture shared by the actor, one can see the cast all smiles for the camera. Apart from Rajkummar, the picture also sees Hansal Mehta, Anuj Dhawan, Neil Chowdhury, Mandar Kulkarni, Lauren, Neha Bajaj.

By the looks of the picture, they all seem to be having an all-smiles conversation. Along with the picture, the actor also wrote, “#teamOmerta (few people are missing)”. Take a look at the virtual reunion of team Omerta below.

About the film

Released in 2017, the film Omerta was helmed and written by Hansal Mehta. The film starred Rajkummar Rao, Rajesh Tailang, Satwant Kaur, Blake Allan, Keval Arora, Sanjiv Chopra, and Rahul Dhir in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the story of notorious British-born terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheik who abducted and killed reporter Daniel Pearl of Wall Street Journal in 2002.

The movie, Omerta, was bankrolled under the banners of Karma Media And Entertainment, Swiss Entertainment, NH Studioz. According to reports, the film garnered 4,49,85,000 at the box office, it also went on to receive positive reactions from fans and movie buffs. The film recently premiered on Zee5 and fans have been going all gaga over it. Watch the trailer below.

Apart from the reunion picture, the Stree actor often goes on to share several other posts on his social media handle. He goes on to share throwback posts, photoshoot posts, posts on how he spends his day, and much more. Recently, the actor shared glimpses of him getting a haircut ever since the unlock of salons.

He can be seen sporting a quirky shirt and denim pants. He can also be seen wearing gloves and a mask while his hairdresser is also cutting the actor’s hair with precautions. Take a look at the picture below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini. He will next be seen in Ramin Bahrani’s White Tiger. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles. The film is an adaptation of the Prize-winning bestseller book Man Booker. The release of the film has not yet been revealed by the makers of the film.

