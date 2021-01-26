Rajnath Singh launches Sharman Joshi's 'Fauji Calling' trailer; Javadekar wishes team

Any day of national importance often features cultural shows, films or songs marking patriotic fervour and highlighting the achievements of the country and sacrifices of the soldiers. And it was not different on the occasion of Republic Day, as a new film Fauji Calling’s trailer was unveiled. Interestingly, the movie received the support of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar as well.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh backs Fauji Calling trailer

The team of the film starring Sharman Joshi, Ranjha Vikram Singh and Bidita Bag visited Rajnath Singh, along with the other members of the team on the eve of Republic Day in Delhi. The official handle of the Defence Minister shared pictures from the event, where the Defence minister can be seen watching the trailer along with the cast of the movie.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh launched the trailer for upcoming film ‘Fauji Calling’ on the eve of #RepublicDay. pic.twitter.com/M3GmwiB55r — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) January 25, 2021

Sharman Joshi expressed his gratitude to Rajnath Sighh and wrote that he was 'honoured and full of gratitude' for his support. He thanked the leader for giving his blessings for the movie.

The team also met Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. The Twitter handle of the film wrote that the leader cngratulated the team and sent his good wishes to them.

Sharman described the film that naraated the 'true story of the family of a soldier'.

The movie traces the story of a child, who recalls good times with her Armyman father, who occasionally returns home to meet his daughter and wife from his call of duty. However,there comes a twist in the tale where she is told that he has already passed away, and she and her mother are seen with another soldier.

Fauji Calling hits the theatres on February 25. The movie also stars Zarina Wahab, Mugdha Godse. The movie has been written and directed by Aaryaan Saxena.

Uri: The Surgical Strike to re-release

Meanwhile, among the other features to mark Republic Day, included the re-release of the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. The makers of the movie, based on the attack against Pakistani terrorists at the Line of Control in 2016, had recently announced that the movie was once again hitting the theatres. The movie had not just earned over Rs 200 crore, but also won National Awards.

