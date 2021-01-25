'Fauji Calling' Trailer Releases, Shows Sacrifices Of The Families' Of The Uniformed Men

Fauji Calling is an upcoming Hindi film that revolves around the life of a family who is trying to come to terms with the loss of a family member at war. The Aaryan Saxena directorial focuses on the struggles of the families of the uniformed men who lose their loved ones at the border. Read on to know more about the film and watch its trailer here as well.

Fauji Calling Trailer

The Fauji Calling trailer released today on Youtube and the cast of the film includes Sharman Joshi, Ranjha Vikram Singh, Bidita Bag, Mahi Soni, Mugdha Godse, Zarina Wahab, and Shishir Sharma. The trailer focuses on a little girl who loses her father in the war and how she deals with post-traumatic stress disorder. The movie also highlights the plight of a soldier's family and the sacrifices they have to make. You can see the trailer of the film here.

According to a report by Filmi Beat, talking about the film, cast member Ranjha Vikram Singh stated that they will always be indebted to the brave soldiers of the country but the film Fauji Calling pays tribute to the families whose sacrifice is just as important and significant. He added that he is truly honored that the trailer is being launched on the eve of Republic Day by the honorable Defence Minister and hopes that the film reaches out to every Indian.

Speaking more about it, actor Sharman Joshi said that he was instantly drawn to the movie after hearing his character and storyline. He stated that like every other fellow Indian, he has nothing but respect and gratitude for the soldiers. He added that Fauji Calling was a revelation about the immense sacrifice and struggle of the families of the country's brave hearts and he hopes that the film has done justice to the unsung heroes behind in uniforms and that their story reaches every corner of the country. Fauji Calling release date is February 25, 2021, and the movie is produced by Running Horses Films and Ovez Productions and presented by S Block.

