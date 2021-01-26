DRDO Conducts Successful Maiden Launch Of Akash-NG Missile; Rajnath Singh Hails Team

On 25 January, the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted successful maiden launch of Akash-NG (New Generation) Missile from Integrated Test Range off the coast of Odisha. It is a new generation Surface to Air Missile meant for use by Indian Air Force.

Successful Maiden Test Launch of Akash-NG Missile - A new generation Surface to Air Missile meant for use by Indian Air Force with the aim of intercepting high manoeuvring and low RCS aerial threats.https://t.co/I89HKSs0C0 pic.twitter.com/guauzU24kA — DRDO (@DRDO_India) January 25, 2021

According to the Ministry of Defence, the missile intercepted the target with textbook precision. During the trajectory, the launch met all the test objectives by performing high manoeuvres. The onboard avionics and aerodynamic configuration of the missile and the performance of the command and control system were successfully validated during the trial. The multi-function radar was tested for its capability of integration with the system. With better deployability compared to other similar systems with canisterized launcher and much smaller ground system footprint, the Akash-NG system has been developed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the scientists from DRDO, BEL and team from Indian Air Force for this achievement. Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the team for the successful flight trial of Akash NG Missile.

