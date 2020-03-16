On Rajpal Yadav's Birthday Check Out His Funniest Scenes From 'Chup Chup Ke'; WATCH

Rajpal Yadav is one of the most popular yet underrated actors in Bollywood. He is well-known for his comic roles in movies such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Partner and many more. The actor was born on March 16, 1971. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know about Rajpal Yadav's best scenes from the comedy film Chup Chup Ke.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Chup Chup Ke is a comedy-drama film released in 2006. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shakti Kapoor, Om Puri, Neha Dhupia and Anupam Kher. Rajpal Yadav was seen as Bandya in the movie. Check out his best scenes.

Rajpal Yadav’s best scenes in 'Chup Chup Ke'

Gundya (Paresh Rawal) and Bandya take Jeetu Prasad Sharma (Shahid Kapoor) at the hospital. Bandya tells Gundya that Jeetu is deaf and mute. Bandya then talks with Jeetu in own sign language to which Jeetu partially replies. This leads Gundya to talk to him too in sign language which leads to a hilarious scene.

Gundya, Bandya and Jeetu goes to Prabhat Singh Chauhan’s (Om Puri) house to get his boat. Chauhan says that if they want their boat then they should wrestle. Gundya puts Bandya in the spot saying that he would fight. Chauhan then calls Sheetal to fight against Bandya which makes him excited, as he assumes that it would be a girl. But Sheetal turns out to be a wrestler and Bandya gets scared. The whole wrestling scenes between the two are remembered by many.

Chauhan asks Bandya and Jeetu who knows to clean the shoes to which Bandya says he does not know. Chauhan orders Bandya to clean the shoes as he will learn how to do so. Later when Chauhan asks who knowns to wash clothes Bandya says that he knows it thinking that Jeetu would get it. But Chauhan gives him that work too. The washing scene and Rajpal’s conversation is fun to watch.

Bandya misses the chance to have food due to a miscommunication. He then goes to the kitchen and sees a woman in there. Bandya asks for food from the woman who talks with him in Gujrati. As he does not know Gujrati it leads to a misunderstanding as the girl thinks he is a pervert. She then calls other housemates who beats Bandya.

