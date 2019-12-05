Iconic Roles Played By Rajpal Yadav That Were Loved By Both Audience & Critics

Rajpal Yadav is considered one of the most talented actors by most film analysts. He has worked in a number of critically acclaimed films. Here are five films of the actor that were received well by the audience.

Best roles played by Rajpal Yadav

1. Main, Meri Patni… Aur Woh! (2005)

Main, Meri Patni… Aur Who! It is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2005. The film revolves around a short man getting married to a tall woman. The film was written by Rajpal Yadav and directed by Chandan Arora. The film stars actors like Rajpal Yadav, Rituparna Sengupta, and Naseeruddin Shah. Rajpal Yadav plays the lead role in the film.

2. Chup Chup Ke (2006)

Chup Chup Ke is a 2006 film, which was a remake of a Malayalam film. The film revolves around a debt-ridden man who ends up being a servant in a bungalow. Rajpal Yadav’s character is considered iconic in this film. The film was written and directed by Priyadarshan. It stars actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Om Puri in pivotal roles.

3. Dhol (2007)

Dhol is a comedy film released in the year 2007. The film revolves around four friends who are trying to impress a rich girl. The film has been written by Manish Korde and directed by Priyadarshan. The film stars Rajpal Yadav as one of the four friends. The film stars actors like Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu in significant roles.

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a comedy horror film released in 2007. The film revolves around a haunted haveli and the events surrounding it. The film stars Rajpal Yadav in a comical role of chote pandit which was loved by the audience. The film is an adaptation of a Malayalam film. It was directed by Priyadarshan. The film also stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in important roles.

Read Rajpal Yadav Gears Up For Coolie No.1 And Time To Dance After Serving 3-month Jail Term

Also read Rajpal Yadav's Best Roles Will Make You Vouch For His Upcoming Films

5. Bhootnath (2008)

Bhootnath was a comedy-horror film that was released in 2008. The film revolves around a haunted villa and the ghost living in it. The film stars Rajpal Yadav as Antony, a petty thief who ends up in funny situations. His character added a comic element in the film. The film was directed by Vivek Sharma. It stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawla, and Aman Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Read Remember Akshaye Khanna's Hungama? Priyadarshan Confirms Hungama 2; Announces Lead Actor

Also read Varun Dhawan's Recent All Yellow Gym Attire Is A Must-have, See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.