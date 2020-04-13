Rakesh Roshan Reveals 'Krrish 4' Is Still In Scripting Stage

The series which started in 2003 with the film Koi... Mil Gaya has become a sensation and the face of superheroes in the Hindi film industry. With the 'Greek God of Bollywood' Hrithik Roshan in lead, this franchise has delivered 3 films which have been loved by fans of all ages. Now, the franchise is ready to make a comeback with a fourth instalment titled Krrish 4.

Read Also| 'It Is Heartwarming': Rakesh Roshan On Sussane Moving In With Hrithik & Kids Amid Lockdown

Rakesh Roshan on Krrish 4

In a recent interview with a news portal, Rakesh Roshan expressed his thoughts on his upcoming film Krrish 4. In this interview, he revealed that the film is in its scripting stage. He also added that the work of this film will start only after the coronavirus outbreak is over. Rakesh Roshan also added that he wants things to ease up before he stars any kind of work on the film He also expressed that only after the script is ready will he rope in a female actor. This has cleared up the rumours that Kriti Kharbanda was cast in the film opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Read Also| Hrithik Roshan Awestruck By Father Rakesh Roshan's Determination To Stay Fit; Watch

Currently, Hrithik Roshan is in self-quarantine with his family at his home. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan has also moved in with him at his house so that they can easily co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, during the 21-day lockdown period. Apart from this, Hrithik is seen enjoying his time with his family. Check this post out.

Read Also| Rakesh Roshan Lashes Out After 'Corona Pyaar Hai' Registered As Film Title, Read Here

Read Also| Rakesh Roshan Lashes Out After 'Corona Pyaar Hai' Registered As Film Title, Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.