Rakesh Roshan Lashes Out After 'Corona Pyaar Hai' Registered As Film Title, Read Here

The Coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation of various events, award functions, interviews, and shooting schedules. Celebs have been sharing posts on their respective social media handles to spread awareness among their fans. However, amid this several producers have lined up to get film titles related to Covid-19. One of those titles registered is, Corona Pyaar Hai - a clear take on Hrithik Roshan’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Rakesh Roshan irked

Reacting to it, Hrithik Roshan's father, Rakesh Roshan who was quite irked about the decision asserted that it is a mockery of the situation that the world is combating. Calling the entire act 'childish' and 'immature', Roshan requested to ignore people who are not thinking straight. Informing that there is no 'similarity' between the two films, he said, "Their title Corona Pyaar Hai has a different meaning to it. So, I cannot do anything about it.” The title was registered by Eros International with the Indian Film and Television Producers Council last week.

Hrithik made his Bollywood debut with 2000 film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai where he featured alongside debutante Amisha Patel. The film opened to a great reception, becoming one of the major hits that year. It also received mostly positive reviews back in the day.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared over 125, including 17 foreign nationals. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Meanwhile, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi, with a third being confirmed on Tuesday in Mumbai. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. Earlier on Saturday, the Central government decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

