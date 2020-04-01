The Debate
'It Is Heartwarming': Rakesh Roshan On Sussane Moving In With Hrithik & Kids Amid Lockdown

Bollywood News

Recently, veteran actor Rakesh Roshan opened up about Sussanne Khan’s decision to move in with Hrithik during Coronavirus 21-day lockdown. Read for details

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rakesh Roshan

In a bid to curb the rapid spread of the Coronavirus pandemic across the country, the government of India has imposed a nationwide 21-day lockdown. Amidst the scare, it was recently reported that Suzanne Khan, ex-wife of Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan, has moved in with the actor to co-parent their children. Recently, Sussanne Khan’s father-in-law, Rakesh Roshan spoke about Sussanne Khan’s decision to move in during the lockdown. Here are the details:

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan And Other Actors Who Worked With Director Rakesh Roshan; See List

Rakesh Roshan opens up 

Speaking to a leading news tabloid about Sussanne’s decision to move in with Hrithik, senior filmmaker Rakesh Roshan lauded the gesture and revealed that the world has to come together in difficult times like this. Adding to the same, Rakesh Roshan revealed that as a parent it is unimaginable to think of having being separated from children, at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. Moreover, Rakesh Roshan added that it is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep turmoil and the possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps.     

Also Read | Ameesha Patel Agrees With Rakesh Roshan, Calls 'Corona Pyaar Hai' 'a Complete Mockery'

Speaking about Sussane Khan sharing custody of Hrehaan and Hridhaan with Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan revealed that humanity represents more than just an idea, especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. Adding to the same, he revealed that every parent has an equal right to be with his/her children.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on

Also Read | Rakesh Roshan Lashes Out After 'Corona Pyaar Hai' Registered As Film Title, Read Here

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi film, Krrish 4, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Nawazzudin Siddiqui in the leading roles. Krrish 4 is the fourth franchise of India's first sci-fi film Koi Mil Gaya that stars Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Rekha in the leading roles. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the makers of Krrish 4 are eyeing a Christmas release for the film, as it reportedly releases on December 25, 2020.

Also Read | Ameesha Patel Agrees With Rakesh Roshan, Calls 'Corona Pyaar Hai' 'a Complete Mockery'

 

 

First Published:
