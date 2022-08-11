Raksha Bandhan 2022: Kangana, Kartik Aaryan & Others Celebrate Festival With Siblings

Raksha Bandhan is the celebration of the beautiful bond a brother and sister share. The festival is observed every year during the Hindu month of Saavan, on which a sister ties a Rakhi on her brother's wrist. While the sister prays for her brother's long life, the brother promises to protect her always. On the Indian festival, several Bollywood celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and more celebrated the bonds they share with their siblings.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut penned how she is missing her brother Aksht on Raksha Bandhan. The actor shared a throwback picture with her brother and penned, "Rakshabandhan ki hardik shubhkamnaein."

"Missing you @aksht_ranaut, as you travelling and I am down with dengue sharing this throwback," she added.

Kartik Aaryan gave a twist to Raksha Bandhan celebration as he thanked his sister Kritika for always protecting him. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star took to his Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from his Rakhi celebration with his sister. In the photos, the actor could be seen taking blessings of his sister. In the caption, he penned, "Happy Rakhi Hamesha Meri Raksha Karne Vaali. (sic)"

Kriti Sanon celebrates Raksha Bandhan with baby sister Nupur

Kriti Sanon continued the ritual of celebrating the festival with her sister Nupur Sanon. The actor shared a funny video dedicated to her baby sister. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Annoyingly adorable! That’s what you are @nupursanon. (sic)"

"I promise to protect you and have your back even on days you annoy me! Happy Rakhi my love (sic)," she added.

Sanjay Dutt shares throwback pics with sisters Namrata and Priya

Sanjay Dutt took a trip down memory lane to share a throwback picture of him with his late father Sunil Dutt and sisters Namrata and Priya Dutt. In the picture, the three siblings could be seen sharing smiles with their father as they stood by their car. In the caption, Sanjay Dutt penned, "Knowing that I will always have you two standing by me, makes me feel blessed and happier. Thank you for always being my strength @priyadutt & @namrata62. I love you both so much! Happy Raksha Bandhan. (sic)"

(Image: @kartikaaryan/@kanganaranaut/Instagram)