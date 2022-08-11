Nia Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi Celebrate Raksha Bandhan Early; Share Adorable Pics

Raksha Bandhan is the celebration of the beautiful bond between brothers and sisters. The festival is observed every year on the full moon day of the Hindi month of Saavan. On this day, sisters tie a Rakhi on their brother's wrist and pray for their long lives. On the other hand, the brother promises his sister to protect her always. While Raksha Bandhan 2022 fell on August 11 this year, TV stars Nia Sharma and Divyanka Tripathi tied Rakhis on their brothers' wrists a bit early.

Nia Sharma celebrated Raksha Bandhan a week early. The actor proved she does not need a fixed date to celebrate her bond with her brother. Taking to her Instagram handle, Nia Sharma shared a series of photos from her Rakhi celebration with her director brother Siddharth Malhotra. In the photos, Nia Sharma could be seen dressed in a hot pink full-sleeved dress with cutouts. She tied her hair in a messy bun and completed her look with a silver necklace.

In the caption, she penned, "Early or late.. May our Rakhi lunch ritual remain forever @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 my Dearest bhaiya and Bhabhi." The director reacted to the post and penned, "Happy happy Rakhi to u my adorable sis." Take a look at their pictures here.

Divyanka Tripathi celebrates Raksha Bandhan a day before

TV star Divyanka Tripathi also celebrated Raksha Bandhan a day before August 11. The actor shared glimpses of her day with her 20 million fans on Instagram. She took to her IG stories and shared a photo of some sweets, rakhis, and fruits placed on a table.

The actor also made sure to spread smiles on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The actor was seen donning a beautiful grey-coloured salwaar suit in one of the reels that she shared. In the video, the actor was seen re-creating an iconic scene from the comedy film Phir Hera Pheri with her brother in reference to Raksha Bandhan. Sharing the reel, she wrote, "Rakshabandhan pe paisa double!"

