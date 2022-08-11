Raksha Bandhan 2022: Sara Ali Khan Pens Wish For Her 'Darling' Boys Ibrahim, Taimur & Jeh

On the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan took to her social media space and penned a heartfelt note for her 'Darling' boys (brothers) Ibrahim, Jehangir and Taimur Ali Khan. The 26-year-old even shared some throwback pictures of herself with the trio on Rakhi. While Ibrahim and Sara are Saif's children with his ex-wife Amrita Singh, he shares Jeh and Tamir with his now-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim, Jeh & Taimur on Raksha Bandhan

On August 11, Sara took to her Instagram handle and shared a collage of pictures that featured her with Taimur, Jeh and Saif. The first collage saw Sara and Ibrahim's pic from their vacation. In one of the pics she could be seen feeding him with her hands.

Sharing the photo on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Happiest Rakhi to the best brother in the whole wide universe. I love you so much more than you know. Missing you extra today. Happy Rakhi Iggy Potter. I promise to break whoever and whatever tries to hurt you (unless it's the phone that's shooting our knock-knock jokes)."

The second collage had Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Jeh and Taimur. One of the pics she shared was from Bebo's second child's first birthday, it also showed Sara posing with the toddler in her arms as Ibrahim and Saif stood next to her. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Happiest Rakhi to these darling boys. Love you three."

Ibrahim, who shares a sweet bond with his sister, also shared a beautiful picture with her on IG Story and wrote, "Happy Rakhi to my constant I LOVE YOU THE MOST IGGY I LOVE BEING YOUR YOUNGER SISTER AND ELDER BROTHER AND EVERYTHING IN Repligte săraalikhenps... no mom" @saraalikhan95". The pic saw the Atrangi Re star sitting on her brother's shoulders.

Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan also celebrated the festival with her brother, glimpses of which were shared by her on Instagram. The first pic featured her tying Rakhi on the Sacred Games actor's hands, while other photos saw Inaaya tying Rakhi to Taimur and Jeh who looked cute in cute pink-coloured kurtas.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan