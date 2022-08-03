'Raksha Bandhan': Akshay Kumar Relishes Misal Pav During Promotions With Star-cast; Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Raksha Bandhan, also starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, while Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sadia Khateeb will be seen playing the actor's on-screen sisters. Meanwhile, Akshay, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming family drama flick, is leaving no stones unturned for the same. Amidst promotions, the Samrat Prithviraj actor was spotted having a delicious Maharashtrian treat with the film's cast and crew, which left netizens drooling for a spicy Misal Pav.

A video shared by a paparazzi account, Instant Bollywood, saw Akshay Kumar relishing the famous Maharashtrian dish Misal Pav with his crew members, wherein he could also be seen serving ghee to one of the members. The thali had the netizens drooling as it included pavs, green salad, sabzi, cucumber slices and pickles. Akshay was joined by Raksha Bandhan's cast Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sadia Khateeb, who all play his on-screen sisters in the upcoming film. Watch the video here:

Akshay Kumar relishes Misal Pav in Pune

Akshay also shared a photo on his Instagram handle as he wrote, "Har Punekar ki jaan aur shaan, misal paav! After our hearts, now even our stomachs are full thanks to Shrimant Misal Aani Barech Kahi. Khoop chaan."

Earlier, in the day, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video. The clip saw the actor reliving his childhood memories with his on-screen sisters as he played Chidiya Ud with them on a private jet. In the video, Akshay could be heard saying, "Chidiya ud, kabutar ud, bhains ud, mein uda" during which one of her co-stars lifts her finger after which he points at her. As Kumar continued the game, he shared smiles with everyone.

In the caption, he wrote, "Jo mazaa behno ke saath bachpan ke khel khelne mein hai uska koi muqabla nahi. Reliving these childhood memories with my onscreen sisters as we head to Pune for promotions RakshaBandhan…8 days to go!"

Directed by Anand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film jointly written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 11 August 2022, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar