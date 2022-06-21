After leaving his fans in awe of his ace acting skills in Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar is back with yet another entertainer Raksha Bandhan. The actor is currently on a film release spree as the upcoming film will mark his third movie in 2022.

Now that the family drama is less than two months away from its release, the makers of the movie are keeping their fans entertained with regular updates and posters. They recently unveiled the movie's most awaited trailer featuring Akshay Kumar as the caring brother of his four sisters.

Akshay Kumar and the makers of Raksha Bandhan recently unveiled the first-ever trailer of the film. The trailer begins with the introduction of childhood sweethearts played by Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar.

While Bhumi Pednekar wishes to marry Akshay Kumar, he refuses to tie the knot until he finds suitable partners for his four sisters. The clip moves forwards by introducing his four goofy sisters and how he leaves no stone unturned in arranging marriages for his sisters. However, he struggles in his personal life and is on the verge of losing his girlfriend.

The movie also has a social message regarding the dowry system in society.

More about Raksha Bandhan

Helmed by Anand L Rai, the forthcoming family drama stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The two actors have earlier shared the screen space in the social drama Toilet: Ek Prem Kathaa. The movie will also feature Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Sadia Khateeb, and Abhinay Raj Singh in supporting roles. Bankrolled by Color Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films in association with Zee Studios, the movie will hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

Raksha Bandhan to clash with Laal Singh Chaddha

Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan will compete with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chadha at the box office. Laal Singh Chadha is the official Hindi remake of the Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The movie is helmed by Advait Chandan, while Aamir Khan Productions has bankrolled it. With both the big banners clashing on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, it will be interesting to see which movie will excel at the box office.

