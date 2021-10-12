Akshay Kumar Feels 'bittersweet Tinge Of Sadness' As He Wraps Up 'Raksha Bandhan' Shooting

Versatile actor Akshay Kumar who has a long list of films lined up in his kitty recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan. The Aanand L Rai's directorial also stars Bhumi Pednekar alongside Akshay. The Khiladi actor shared a fun picture with Raksha Bandhan's director Aanand L Rai as he said goodbye to the film's team.

Some portions of the film have been extensively shot in Delhi, which is Akshay’s birthplace, and the actor was quite delighted to shoot in some places where he had spent his childhood. While bidding adieu to his team, Akshay penned an emotional note while cherishing the time he spent with the director and the entire team while shooting. “Here’s to all I and @aanandlrai did throughout the shoot of #RakshaBandhan - laugh like there’s no tomorrow! Ironically, as we wrapped the film last night, there was a bittersweet tinge of sadness. Off to the next. New day, new roller coaster. (sic)”

Akshay Kumar announces 'Raksha Bandhan' wrap up

Initially, the film had gone on floors in June this year. After shooting at a massive set put up in Mumbai, the team wrapped the film in Delhi last night. The film is slated to hit the screens on 11 August 2022 - Independence Day weekend. The Good Newws actor had announced the film this year on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in August. He also dedicated the film to his sister Alka Bhatia.

Previously, the actor had shared a video on social media while giving a sneak peek of his shooting. While captioning the post, he wrote, “Today’s morning run on the sets of #RakshaBandhan brought back so many memories as it was in my birthplace, Chandni Chowk. And how lovely it was to hear the chatter of the people around, never gets old (sic).”

He has also wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Production 41 which also stars Rakul Preet Singh in a key role. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has a host of films in the pipeline. He will be soon seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif. He will also be seen in Cinderella, Prithviraj, Ram Setu, and Bachchan Pandey.

(Image: @akshaykumar/Instagram)