Rakul Preet Singh, Beau Jackky Bhagnani Step Out For A Romantic Date Night

Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were spotted in Mumbai on Friday night (May 19). The two were seen stepping out of Mizu restaurant in Bandra, seemingly after enjoying a dinner date. Both Rakul and Jaccky paused and posed for the shutterbugs outside the venue.

In the pictures, Rakul was seen in a white top and denim jeans. The actress paired it with a pair of white sneakers and carried a tote bag in her hand. She wore a pair of gold earrings and tied her hair in a sleek ponytail. Jackky, on the other hand, kept it cool and casual in a green satin shirt and black trousers. He teamed his outfit with a brown fedora hat. See the photos here.

More on Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's relationship

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official at the start of 2022. Since then, fans have been excitedly waiting for them to tie the knot. Amid all the wedding rumours that have been surfacing on social media, the Doctor G actress dismissed the same during a star-studded bash. While they were getting their pictures clicked by the photographers, one of the paps left others in splits by saying, “Sabko pata chal gaya hai (everyone knows now).” Soon after the photographer's comment about the two, Rakul was quick to dismiss the same by saying, "Kya? Sab bakwas (What? It is all rubbish).” Rakul and Jackky smiled as they continued to pose for photos together.

On the work front, Rakul was recently seen in Chhatriwali. Next, she will be a part of Ayalaan with Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan. The film will be released on Diwali this year. She is doing other films as well, both in South and Bollywood. Meanwhile, Jacky's upcoming production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is currently filming.

