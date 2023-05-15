Rakul Preet Singh Relishes Gujarati Thali On Her Trip To Ahmedabad | Photos

Rakul Preet Singh visited Ahmedabad in Gujarat to attend an event on Sunday. Taking time off from her busy schedule the actress gorged on an authentic Gujarati thali. The actress shared the pictures in which she is seen enjoying the food, on her Instagram stories and fans reacted to it.

In the photo, Rakul can be seen dressed in a green Bamberg silk tropical print kurta paired with pants. The Chhatriwali star also had Aamras to conclude her meal. After recognising her, the fans asked the actress for selfies and she happily obliged. See the pictures here.

Rakul undergoes cryotherapy

Earlier, Rakul surprised the Internet when a video of the actress undergoing cryotherapy in extreme cold temperatures surfaced online. The clip showcased Rakul courageously taking a dip in ice-cold water during the cryotherapy session, which was conducted at -15 degrees celsius. The post instantly garnered attention, with fans expressing their surprise and curiosity about the benefits of this unconventional therapy. Cryotherapy is a form of cold therapy that involves subjecting the body to extremely low temperatures. Rakul Preet Singh’s decision to try this unique treatment follows in the footsteps of fellow actor Anil Kapoor, who also recently underwent cryotherapy.

Upcoming Releases

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen in the film Chhatriwali, which carries a strong social message about the significance of male contraceptives and safe sex. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the movie portrays a slice-of-life story set in Haryana. Next, she will be seen sharing the screen with Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan in Ayalaan. It will be released on Diwali this year. Additionally, the actress will be a part of a yet-to-be-titled film in which she will share screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.