Rakul Preet Singh Is A Diva In These Thigh-high Slit Numbers, See Pics

Rakul Preet Singh has established a strong foothold in Bollywood. The actor was last seen in the film, Marjavaan which also starred Tara Sutaria and Siddarth Malhotra alongside her in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh rose to fame with her prominent works in the Telugu and Tamil film industries.

The De De Pyar De actor is a huge fashionista. She has time and again enticed her fans with her sartorial choices. Be it Indian or western, she knows how to carry any outfit effortlessly but Rakul has managed to raise the temperatures whenever she has opted for thigh slit attires or gowns.

Here are all the times Rakul made heads turn in thigh slit attires

All that Glitters

Rakul opted for a half-shoulder grey shimmery thigh-slit gown by Dolly J Studio. The gown consists of a long caped sleeve on the other side. She has opted for a dewy makeup along with the whole look. Her messy ponytail is further adding to the glam quotient.

The Enchantress

Rakul showcases her love for shimmer once again in this peach coloured Dalidaa Ayach thigh slit gown. She has opted for dangler earrings from Anmol Jewelers. Rakul has paired up the look with strapped heels from Aldo shoes. Her flawless makeup is complimenting the look perfectly.

Bold In Red

Rakul is looking like a million bucks in this red thigh slit gown from Nauman Piyajari. She has opted for dangler earrings from H Craft Jewelry. The Yaariyan actor has opted for transparent strapped heels from Truffle Collection. Her wavy hair and radiant makeup goes perfectly with the look.

Image Courtesy: Rakul Preet Instagram

