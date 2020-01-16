Rakul Preet Singh Called Out By A Fan For Eating 'ghee' After Turning Vegan

Rakul Preet Singh recently took to Instagram to share 'what’s in her Dabba', to share the contents of her tiffin or lunch box, after she was tagged by Sophie Choudhary. Many celebrities are following the #whatsinurdabba challenge and Rakul Preet Singh also made sure to share. However, she was called by one follower on her Instagram for using organic ghee. This comes out after the Marjaavaan actress turned vegan months ago. The fans called her out tagging her as an ‘oxymoron’ for using clarified butter, which is made out of cow’s milk.

Rakul Preet Singh shared the following image:

Rakul Preet Singh shared on her Instagram, an image of her sitting and eating a hearty homemade meal. The 'what is in your tiffin box challenge' made her describe the food that she is eating. She further explained the recipe and towards the end, she suggested everyone to add a teaspoon of organic ghee.

She wrote, “ Thank you my darling @sophiechoudry for tagging me in the #whatsinurdabba challenge and thankyou @tweakindia and @twinklerkhanna for initiating this !! People who know me know how much I love food and eating clean is a lifestyle for me no matter which part of the world I am shooting in. Every meal is pre-planned to make sure it’s nutritious and tasty."

She also mentioned about her decision to turn vegan, "I turned vegan about two months back and love basic Ghar ka khana for the goodness our Indian cooking has ❤️ thanks @akshayarora3 for making sure I don’t miss home food ❤️ So My dabba today has spinach jowar Rotis, ladyfinger and green dal. Spinach jowar Roti: Take a cup of jowar flour in a bowl, add 2-3 pinches of salt then add puréed spinach in to the mixture along with one-fourth cup of water. Mix and stir incorporating all Ingredients, add some more water if required and knead the dough well. Make dough balls, flatten it with a rolling pin or your hand and cook it on the Tavaa. Green lentil: Pressure cook a cup of green lentils in a cooker after the lentils have cooked, temper it with ground spices, onions and 1 teaspoon of organic ghee. Ladyfinger: Chopped and cooked in a pan and tempered with ground spices, onions and 1 teaspoon of organic ghee.”

One follower reacted in the following ways, “Organic Ghee as a Vegan, isn’t that an Oxymoron?’.

