Rakul Preet Singh Stuns In A Blue 'gypsy' Style Bikini, Calls Herself A 'free Spirit'

'De De Pyaar De' actress Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture from her holiday in Ibiza. Looking stunning and like a 'gypsy', Rakul totally nailed the blue-bikini look. Calling herself a 'beachbum', the actor flaunted her red hairstreaks.

She is currently busy shooting alongside Arjun Kapoor, for a yet-to-be-titled family dramedy. The film will be produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. It will be helmed by debutante director Kaashvie Nair. Described as a coming-of-age, cross-border romance, the story has been penned by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal and Nair.

Being an established star in the South film industry, Rakul, who made her Bollywood debut with Aiyaary, is looking at Hindi cinema as something that can show her versatility.

"I am not here to break any stereotypes. I loved the roles that I have done here. If you start living in perception, then you will never grow. I am not from this industry and I want people to see my versatility. It's only when I choose to do roles with a variety, people will get to see a different me. In 'De De Pyaar De', they saw me as a girl-next-door but in 'Marjaavaan' I am different," Rakul told PTI.

Calling herself as a greedy actor, Rakul said she wants to keep "experimenting" in Bollywood. The actor is all set to pair up with Arjun Kapoor in Nikkhil Advani's family-dramedy.

"I am never satisfied. Post 'De De ...' I have been spending time here (Bollywood) because in South I have explored that industry after doing 25 films and now I can be here and decide and also take my time to sign a film. The industry has been very warm and I have got a great response. I have signed four films and the announcements will come soon. I don't want to settle for anything because if you make a mistake there is no one to blame too. I don't have anyone here and I am not complaining about it but you have to be responsible for your decisions," she said.

