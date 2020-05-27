Rakul Preet Singh Breaks Her Silence Over Films Releasing On OTT Platforms; Read Here

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused a grave imbalance in the release date of the upcoming films of this year as well as the shooting schedules of the movies. Talking about this, actor Rakul Preet Singh has also fallen victim to this as six of her movies are stuck owing to the pandemic.

The actor recently spoke about this crisis in an interview with a publication wherein she also revealed about many films releasing on OTT platforms due to the uncertainty around theatres opening anytime soon.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's Funny GIF's That You Can Use To Spark Up Conversations

Rakul revealed that it is producer's decision to release movie theatrically or digitally

To this, Rakul Preet Singh stated that this decision should be based on the producer's call. The actor said that this decision to release the film digitally is being taken by the producers mainly because they want their product to be out as a lot of money is riding on it. Rakul Preet Singh further said that once the movie is ready, it is entirely the producer's call to release it theatrically or digitally.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's Dance Steps To Add To Your Daily Fitness Routine; Watch Videos Here

The Yaariyan actor revealed that even the producers want the situation to normalize and the films to get a theatre release but if they think that releasing the films on OTT platforms for now is fine, they should be trusted with their decision. Rakul Preet Singh also spoke about her six films being stalled due to the ongoing pandemic. To this, Rakul Preet Singh said that there is no point in having a plan of action now.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's Posts Prove The 'De De Pyaar De' Actor Is Fitness Queen

Rakul Preet Singh said that she is 'itching' to return to work

She said that currently, everyone is clueless about whether they will be comfortable stepping out of their homes since a film shoot requires a minimum of 100 people which is quite a lot of crowd. Rakul Preet Singh added that she hopes that they will get a clean chit for shooting but she also said that it may be possible only when there is enough room for treatment for the ongoing pandemic. The actor, however, said that she is itching to go back to work as she has not been at home for this long ever since she had gotten busy in her acting career.

Rakul Preet Singh went on to say that two of her Hindi films namely Attack and an untitled movie with Arjun Kapoor were almost complete and that she was about to jump onto the third one. She further said that she also has three other movies to shoot in the South. The actor stated that she hopes that at least one of her shooting schedules gets a clean chit before the others so that she will not witness a clash between her commitments.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.