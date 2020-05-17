Rakul Preet Singh's Posts Prove The 'De De Pyaar De' Actor Is Fitness Queen

Model-turned-actor Rakul Preet Singh entered Bollywood in the year 2014 with Yaariyan alongside Himansh Kohli. The South superstar has managed to impress the audience with her screen presence. Initially, Rakul Preet Singh started her career as a model while in college, during which she also made her acting debut in the Kannada film Gilli (2009).

Apart from being an impeccable artist, the De De Pyaar De actor is also quite active on social media. Her feed not only inspires fans' fashion and styling but also motivates their workout and fitness regime. Take a look at some of Rakul Preet Singh's motivational workout videos that prove she is a true fitness queen.

Here, Rakul Preet Singh is seen taking the quarantine weekend challenge. She did the handstand and wore her t-shirt in that position. Rakul Preet Singh captioned the post as Was just bored of wearing my tee the normal way 😜😂 #quarantinelife #weekendchallenge So here a task for all of you to do.. it’s like a super elevated plank , amazing for your core. Check out the video.

On the occasion of World Health Day, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram and posted a picture of her in a yoga pose. In the caption, she expressed her thoughts on fitness and health. Here, Rakul Preet is seen hanging upside down on yoga ropes.

Here, Rakul Preet Singh inspired her fans and followers to workout at home during the quarantine. She is seen practising jump squats in her balcony. She captioned the post as Who says you need a gym to burn that fat !! And now you have all the time in the world too ! Make the most of this guys ! 30 mins of this and your workout is done ! Check out Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram.

In this post, Rakul Preet Singh is seen doing the wheel position of yoga. She captioned the post as Excuses never burn calories 💪🏻 who knew home furniture makes for the best props . 😜 don’t let #self quarantine stop your growth . Do things that you never found the time for !!

