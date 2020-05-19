Rakul Preet Singh's Dance Steps To Add To Your Daily Fitness Routine; Watch Videos Here

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the finest new-age actors in Bollywood. The diva rose to fame with her splendid performances in the South film industry. She has appeared in many hit Bollywood films and has garnered critical appreciation for her acting prowess.

Along with her stupendous acting skills, Rakul Preet Singh has also won the hearts of many with her scintillating and peppy moves. Here is a compilation of Rakul Preet Singh’s dance numbers which features the diva performing dance steps which are easy to learn.

ABCD

ABCD is a hit party number from Rakul Preet Singh’s Bollywood debut movie Yaariyan. The song features Himansh Kohli, Rakul and other stars from the movie enjoying a pyjama party. Dressed in sleepwear, all the stars can be seen performing attention-grabbing dance steps towards the chorus of the song which is simple and can be learned by anyone. The song is sung by Benny Dayal and Shefali Alvares while the rap portion of the song is performed by Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Sunny Sunny

Sunny Sunny is another hit party from Rakul Preet Singh’s debut film Yaariyan. The song features all the stars of the movie enjoying a beach party. Dressed in bikinis and beachwear, the entire star cast can be seen grooving to the beats of the song sung by Neha Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh. The steps of the song are easy as well as fun to do.

ALSO READ| Rakul Preet Singh's Posts Prove The 'De De Pyaar De' Actor Is Fitness Queen

Hauli Hauli

Hauli Hauli is a peppy number from the movie De De Pyaar De. In this video of the party song, Ajay Devgn, Tabu & Rakul Preet are killing it with their amazing performances and stunning appearances. Rakul Preet rocked the song which was sung by Garry Sandhu & Neha Kakkar and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The song Hauli Hauli also features a rap by Mellow D.

ALSO READ| Kiara Advani Or Rakul Preet Singh: Who Aced The Stunning High-slit Gown Better?

Haiya Ho

Haiya Ho is one of the latest tracks sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Bautiyal together. It is from the movie Marjaavan and was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Haiya Ho features Rakul Preet Singh in the video who amazed us with her dancing skills and dazzling appearance.

ALSO READ| Rakul Preet Singh's Quotes About Her Career Will Inspire You In These Trying Times

Vaddi Sharaban

Vaddi Sharaban is one of the best performances of Rakul Preet Singh in which she blasts the dance floor with her killer moves. This peppy track is from the movie De De Pyaar De which she did along with Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu. It was the first song from the movie which got the audience grooving with its vibrant beats and the amazing voice of Sunidhi Chauhan and Navraj Hans.

ALSO READ| Rakul Preet Singh Bakes Vegan Chocolate Cake, Asks 'who Says Healthy Can't Be Tasty'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.