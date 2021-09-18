Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up On Playing A Doctor's Role In 'Doctor G'

Rakul Preet Singh is all set to star in the upcoming film Doctor G opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The campus drama has Ayushmann and Rakul playing the role of doctors. The makers of the film recently unveiled that Rakul Preet Singh will play the role of Dr. Fatima. Even though it is just a character, Rakul Preet still felt a sense of responsibility after wearing the doctor's coat. She recently revealed her experience of working in the film and how the makers wanted Fatima to be.

As per a report by ANI, the makers of the film wanted Fatima to look authentic. It required several look tests on the Yaariyaan actor. She said, "We wanted Fatima to look authentic. We did multiple look tests to get her to look right. The idea was for her to look as real as possible and bring out the endearing quality of her character. By just wearing the doctor's coat, you suddenly get a sense of responsibility even though I was only playing a character". "While treating patients for scenes, one truly understands how much responsibility doctors have on their shoulders and how difficult their life is".

Rakul Preet on her experience of shooting for Doctor G

Doctor G's first schedule took place in Bhopal where Rakul joined Ayushmann Khurrana. The next schedule took the entire team to Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, where the film wrapped up its entire shoot. While sharing her experience, as per the same report, Rakul said, "Shooting for Doctor G has turned out to be an interesting experience. Since I play a doctor, the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise. It was mandatory to learn important things related to the medical world to make it look real on-screen. The journey of becoming Doctor Fatima was an amazing process which I will cherish forever.".

Rakul Preet Singh as Dr. Fatima

Taking to Instagram, Rakul Preet shared her first look as Dr. Fatima. In the photo, she wore a red kurta and a green stole. She had a doctor's coat and a stethoscope in her hand. Her hair was tied in a pony and she accessorised her look with earrings and a nose ring. The caption read, "Presenting Dr. Fatima! One of my most exciting characters and a script I am super thrilled about!".

More about Doctor G

Anubhuti Kashyap helmed the film while Junglee Pictures produced it. Apart from Rakul and Ayushmann Khurrana, Shefali Shah also play a pivotal role in this upcoming campus drama. The makers of the film wrapped up the shoot on September 4, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@rakulpreet