Rakul Preet Singh Takes Cryotherapy In Minus 15 Degrees Celsius

Rakul Preet Singh left her fans impressed recently as she shared a video on Instagram undergoing cryotherapy in extreme cold temperatures. The video showcased Rakul courageously taking a dip in ice-cold water during the cryotherapy session, which was conducted at -15 degrees celsius. The post instantly garnered attention, with fans expressing their surprise and curiosity about the benefits of this unconventional therapy.

Rakul Preet Singh's adventurous dive into cryotherapy

Cryotherapy is a form of cold therapy that involves subjecting the body to extremely low temperatures. It promotes various health benefits and improve skin health. Rakul Preet Singh’s decision to try this unique treatment follows in the footsteps of fellow actor Anil Kapoor, who also recently underwent cryotherapy.

While the video doesn't delve into the specifics of Rakul's motivation for trying cryotherapy, it certainly highlights her willingness to explore unconventional wellness practices. Cryotherapy has gained popularity in recent years for its potential to relieve pain, reduce inflammation and aid in muscle recovery. Moreover, it is believed to have positive effects on skin rejuvenation and overall well-being.

Rakul Preet Singh’s movies

In addition to her daring cryotherapy experience, Rakul Preet Singh continues to make strides in her acting career. She was recently seen in the film Chhatriwali, which carries a strong social message about the significance of male contraceptives and safe sex. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the movie portrays a slice-of-life story set in Haryana. Rakul will be seen sharing the screen with Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan in Ayalaan. It will release on Diwali this year. Rakul's upcoming project includes a yet-to-be-titled film in which she will share screen space with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.