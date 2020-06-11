Rakul Preet Singh Clicked At The Airport, Tells Cameras To Not Give 'too Much Attention’

The COVID-19 lockdown had certain strict rules and regulations formulated by the government to hinder the further spread of the virus and assure the safety of the people. With the Unlock 1 phase, some restrictions have been normalized which includes domestic travel. Talking about this, actor Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi as she was all geared up to travel to an unnamed location.

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi

Rakul was seen donning a complete white PPE kit over her clothing to ensure complete safety for herself while travelling. As the Yaariyan actor was seen entering the airport while holding onto her luggage, she was surrounded by the paparazzi wanting to take some pictures of her. This visibly seemed to upset the actor who soon went on to diss them for trying to click pictures of her.

Rakul asked paparazzi to refrain from giving her travel 'too much attention'

Rakul Preet Singh also takes a jibe at a photographer asking him what will he see in here as she is fully covered in her PPE kit. Furthermore, when the paparazzi calls out her name continuously, she asks them to stop clicking pictures of her and to stop giving this too much of an 'attention'. While the De De Pyar De actor enters the airport, she can also be heard saying that she thought that nobody would recognize her in this PPE kit gear but it seems that she was proved wrong. Take a look at the actor's video at the airport.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Rakul Preet Singh had spoken about the ongoing lockdown phase and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Aiyaary actor said that she believes in living in the present. Talking about the current situation she also added that a lot of people had thought of doing so many things in 2020, but now everyone is just sitting at home. She further said that even when she was working in the South Indian films she has worked for around 350-360 days in a year and this is the longest break that she has ever had from her work. On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in an untitled movie with Arjun Kapoor.

