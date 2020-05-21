Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up On Lockdown, Says This Is The Longest Break She Has Ever Taken

Actor Rakul Preet Singh was all set for a very busy year on the professional front. However, because of the current lockdown, all those plans have come to a halt. Amid the lockdown, Rakul Preet Singh is trying her best to be productive, keeping herself busy reading scripts and joining courses. In a recent media interaction, Rakul Preet Singh opened up about her time in lockdown and her future plans.

In a recent media interaction, Rakul Preet Singh talked about her big break from her work during the lockdown. Rakul Preet Singh said she believes in living in the present. Talking about the current situation she said that a lot of people had thought of doing so many things in 2020, but now everyone is just sitting at home. She further added that even when she was working in the South Indian films she has worked for around 350-360 days in a year and this is the longest break that she has ever had. Rakul Preet Singh said that she is waiting for things to go back to as they were so that she can continue her normal routine.

Rakul Preet Singh also talked about her upcoming projects. She said that she would have had three releases in 2020. The three films that she talked about were Attack with John Abraham, an untitled movie with Arjun Kapoor and Indra Kumar’s next with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. Rakul Preet Singh also mentioned that she is confident about her films and feels that people will approach her with more diverse work after seeing her in these films.

Rakul Preet Singh's movies

Rakul Preet Singh made her debut in Bollywood with Divya Khosla Kumar’s directorial debut, Yaariyan in 2014. Her breakthrough in Bollywood happened with Luv Ranjan’s De De Pyaar De. In the film, she was seen with Ajay Devgn in one of the lead roles. Rakul Preet Singh’s south movies debut happened with Kannada film Gilli. Since then she has been a part of several successful films like Kick 2, Sarrainodu, Dhruva, Spyder, Current Theega, Loukyam, etc.

