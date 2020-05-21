Rakul Preet Singh Shares Her Experience Of Working With Ajay Devgn In 'De De Pyaar De'

The coronavirus pandemic has brought film and television production to a halt. Following the uncertainity of the situation, celebrities have been using this spare time to indulge in other things. Recently, actor Rakul Preet Singh revealed she would have had three releases this year, but things are going to have to wait now.

Rakul Preet Singh also opened up about her experience of working with Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the film, De De Pyaar De. She said that she had a great time with them. She also revealed that the film kickstarted her career and gave her an opportunity to work with two of her idols. Rakul Preet Singh is a big fan of Ajay Devgn and Tabu and they also treated her like an equal on sets. She also added that she got to essay the role of Aisha who was her age as they showed the age gap in relationship in the film.

Rakul Preet Singh also recalled saying that she once told Ajay Devgn while shooting that she was about 2 years old when she sang the famous song ‘Ruk Ruk Ruk’ from his and Tabu’s film, Vijaypath that released in 1994. When Ajay Devgn heard her story, he soon burst out into laughter and jokingly asked her not to mention it to anybody.

About De De Pyaar De

The film, De De Pyaar De was helmed by Akiv Ali and stars Rakul Preet Singh, Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles. The plot revolves around a single father, who is 50 years old, faces rejection from his family and ex-wife when he falls in love with a woman, who is 26. The film was lauded by fans and viewers for its acting skills and storyline.

On the work front

Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Kaashvi Nair’s untitled film alongside Arjun Kapoor. The film was in its post-production stage until the lockdown was announced. Post the film, she will also be seen in Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is also touted for a 2020 release.

