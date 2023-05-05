Malaika Arora Joins Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor For Europe Vacation | Photos

Arjun Kapoor recently took to social media to share some exciting updates. It's about his vacation in Europe with his father Boney Kapoor and girlfriend Malaika Arora. The actor shared some candid photos and videos from the trip, which showed the trio having a great time together.

In the photos, Arjun can be seen enjoying some quality time with his girlfriend Malaika and father Boney, who joined the couple for the first time on their vacation. The actor shared some fun pictures of Malaika enjoying her food, posing with a cookie covering half of her face, and smiling for the camera during their outings. While sharing the series of pictures, he wrote, ‘Randomness April 2023 Berlin - Salzburg - Frankfurt’

Arjun also shared a picture of his father enjoying a delicious meal, giving fans a glimpse of their vacation trip. The shared a cute video of himself and his father, revealing that this was their first-ever trip together. He said that it was a memorable moment in his life, which he would always cherish.

Arjun Kapoor’s first trip with father Boney Kapoor

The highlight of their trip was attending the live performance of Hans Zimmer, a renowned composer known for his work in films like The Lion King, Gladiator and The Dark Knight trilogy, among others. Arjun expressed his admiration for Zimmer’s work, calling him one of the most talented human beings to have ever walked on the face of the earth.

Arjun also shared that he and his father bonded over their shared love for Hans Zimmer’s music, and the trip was an opportunity for them to spend some quality time together. The actor added that he was glad that their plan to travel together played out perfectly.