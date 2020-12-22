Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19, shares health update on social media

Rakul Preet Singh informed her followers on Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor shared that her health was fine. She stated that she had quarantined herself.

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Rakul Preet Singh shared the news on social media that she was resting so that she could go back to shoot soon. She urged those who came in contact with her recently to get tested.

Numerous celebrities of the film industry contracted COVID-19, though daily cases have been steadily declining in India. Recently, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul all tested positive for COVID-19 when they were on a film shoot. All of them have recovered. Kriti Sanon was among the other stars to contract the disease recently, and she too has recovered.

The other stars of the film industry who tested positive for COVID-19 include Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, among others. Most of them recovered from the infectious disease. However, two legends, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away of health complications after recovering from the virus.

Rakul on the professional front

On the professional front, Rakul Preet Singh was recently announced as one of the leads on the film Mayday. The movie is being directed by Ajay Devgn, and also stars Amitabh Bachchan. She also films like Attack and Indian 2 in her kitty.

