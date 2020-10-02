Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh Roped In For Chandra Sekhar Yeleti’s 'Check', See Poster

Actress Rakul Preet Singh is all set to step into the Telegu cinema with her next prison drama titled Crack. The actress will be seen romancing Nithiin in Chandra Sekhar Yeleti’s directorial film Check. Apart from the good news, Nithiin also shared the intriguing poster of the film on Instagram where viewers can catch a glimpse of the actor hand-cuffed amid a game of chess. Going by the intense and dark poster of the film, it seems that it will be full of suspense.

Rakul Preet Singh, Nithiin to star next in Check

While captioning te post on the photo and video sharing application, the actor wrote, “Soo its time to say CHECK with Yeleti sir.” According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film produced by V Anand Prasad and Bhavya Creations will also feature south Indian beauty Priya Prakash Varrier in a pivotal role. Scores of the actor’s fans bombarded the comment section with their excitement to watch the actor spreading magic on the screen once again. One of the users who were happy to see the poster wrote, “waiting for this from a very long time. I am sure this will rock.” A third user wrote a hilarious comment, “Checkmate to box-office.” A third user extended his best wishes to the entire team with luck and safety. Another one wrote, “Waiting anna and all the best anna.”

Meanwhile, Nithiin sometime back resumed work as he started shooting with actress Keerthy Suresh for Rang De. The shooting commenced in Hyderabad on September 23. Director Venky Alturi shared pictures from the sets online. He said that the shoot of Rang De has resumed undertaking all safety precautions. He further requested everyone to stay safe, and wrote, "Always #WearAMask & Stay Safe!". (sic) Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh starrer Rang De will hit the marquee on Makar Sankranti that falls on January 14 next year. Director Venky Alturi, in a recent tweet, revealed that Rang De would release in Sankranti 2021. "See you all this SANKRANTHI," (sic) wrote Rang De director. Rang De, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, also features actors like Sai Kumar, Naresh, Rohini, and Kausalya, among others in prominent roles.

