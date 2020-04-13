Rakul Preet Singh's Top athletic Wear Pictures Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

In this time of lockdown, celebs are doing several things to keep their fans engaged. They are taking part in social media interactions and are also doing various things to spread awareness about the disease too. Rakul Preet Singh in this time is working out at her home during the COVID-19 lockdown. Take a look at the athletic wear Rakul Preet Singh adorned during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Rakul Preet Singh's athletic wear during COVID-19 lockdown

Rakul Preet Singh was seen sporting all-grey athletic wear in this video. She was seen doing the T-shirt challenge which many celebs have been doing in this COVID-19 lockdown. This is one of the best outfits she has rocked during the quarantine.

Rakul Preet Singh, in this video, was seen adorning all-black sportswear. She made this video in collaboration with the Telangana government to create awareness about COVID-19. She captioned the picture by writing "United we stand, divided we fall!! We are all in this together .. let’s follow the govt guidelines and stay at home 🙏🏻".

In this video, Rakul Preet Singh was seen working out in the balcony of her house. She is sporting a black and neon sportswear in the video. She opted for neon orange shoes to complete her look.

In this picture, Rakul Preet Singh is seen doing exercise in the living room of her house. She opted for a grey top and black shorts to complete her look. She captioned the picture by writing "Excuses never burn calories 💪🏻 who knew home furniture makes for the best props. 😜 don’t let #self quarantine stop your growth. Do things that you never found the time for !! #yogahacks by @anshukayoga ❤️❤️".

Rakul Preet Singh is seen hanging upside down in this picture. She is adorning a floral top and black track pant in this picture. She captioned the picture by writing "Times like these make us realise the importance of good health and how grateful we should be for it! Health to me is not just physical but also mental and emotional well being. How joyful and happy you are at all times irrespective of the external factors determines your health. Making the right choices is the key and if you haven’t already started then do it now. We need to be healthy more so now than ever before !! This #worldhealthday take a step towards your well being!! Eat right, think positive, live happily, Stay Safe, Stay home !".

