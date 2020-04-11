Rakul Preet Singh Gives Out Fitness Challenge Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Watch

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, while there are people who are spending their quarantine period cooking and doing other mundane chores, several Bollywood stars who are fitness freak is leaving no stone unturned to motivate others in doing so. Rakul Preet Singh's recent Instagram post is proof of the same where she gave a fitness challenge to her followers.

In the video, Rakul seems to be bored of wearing her tee in a normal way, opted for a fitness way out to wear it and even demonstrated it for her friends and followers to practice. Rakul tried to climb a wall to make a posture of an elevated plank and later she tried to wear her tee while in the tough position of a plank. Though the video seemed to be really difficult, the way Rakul performed it for her fans, it seems that she is doing every bit to keep herself in shape.

Later she even nominated her friends, Anshuka Parwani, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty to perform a similar stunt. As soon as the De De Pyaar De star shared the gripping video on her Instagram handle, several fans stormed the comment box with their takes on the same.

'Challenge Accepted'

Akansha was the first one to accept the challenge and considered it equally tough than the quarantine period. Giving a reply on the same she said that since everybody is trying to cope up with the quarantine period and here she gets landed into a task like this. Reading this, Rakul was quick enough to reply and said that she is just giving ways to pass time in this quarantine and she knows that it'll be easily done.

Other users who were impressed by this fitness challenge by Rakul, urged the actress to share more such videos which are inspiring for others. One of the users requested to continue with more such interesting ideas. Another echoed similar sentiments and requested Rakul to keep on coming up with such tasks to keep her fans entertained. One of the users had a hilarious reply to the post and asked the actress to participate in the Olympics after seeing her flexibility and interests towards such activities.

