Rakul Preet Singh's Salad Bar Video Is The Perfect Cooking Inspiration Amid Lockdown

Rakul Preet Singh is one such Bollywood actor who has been motivating fans to stay fit amid COVID-19 lockdown. The diva often takes to social media to share her fitness routine and tips with fans. Recently, taking to Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh was seen sharing a video of her delicious salad bar on her Instagram story.

Rakul Preet Singh’s salad bar consisted of many mouth-watering items like mashed potatoes, veggies, pasta, lettuce and more. To play with the flavours, the diva also introduced fans with different types of spices like chilli flakes, salad dressing, wasabi and more.

Have a look at it here:

Amid lockdown, Rakul Preet Singh is one of the divas who has paid special attention to her fitness. The actor has shared her fitness routine with fans to motivate them to workout at home and stay healthy amid this crisis situation. In one of the posts, Rakul Preet Singh wrote how times like these make everyone realise the importance of good health.

Previously, the star was seen spreading awareness about coronavirus by talking about the guidelines set by the government. The diva urged fans to stay at home in quarantine and also asked them to be hygienic. Rakul Preet Singh shared the video by captioning it as “United we stand, divided we fall”. She told fans that everyone is in this together.

