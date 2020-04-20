Rakul Preet Singh's Top Movies According To IMDb; See Full List

Rakul Preet Singh has now established a firm footing in Bollywood. The versatile actor has continued to play every role with diversity and charisma. She has now worked in several films in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. The actor is also coming up with various releases in 2021. She is cast alongside John Abraham in the upcoming action thriller Attack.

Also read: Here Are Rakul Preet Singh's Upcoming Movies That You Need To Check Out

Rakul Preet Singh has starred in several popular films showcasing her acting prowess. Some of her popular movies include Dhruva, Spyder and also the Bollywood film De De Pyaar De, where she starred alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Take a look at her top-rated films, according to IMDb, below.

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh's Breezy Dresses Are Perfect For Summer; See Pictures

Dhruva (2016)

Dhruva is a blockbuster action film helmed by Surender Reddy. The movie stars Ram Charan and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. It tells the story of an IPS officer who gets tangled in a heavy network of organised crime. The movie was rated 7.9 on IMDb.

Nannaku Prematho (2016)

Nannaku Prematho is another action film starring N.T Rama Rao Jr with Rakul Preet Singh. This movie is helmed by Sukumar and tells the story of a businessman who intends to get his fortune back with revenge. The movie was rated 7.6 on IMDb.

Venkatadri Express (2013)

Venkatadri Express is a 2013 romantic drama helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The movie stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sudeep Kishan. The story revolves around Sudeep who needs to reach to Tirupati in a given time. The movie was rated 7.0 on IMDb.

Spyder (2017)

Spyder is a blockbuster action film that stars Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet. Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, the movie tells the story of an intelligence officer who develops a revolutionary phone software. The movie is popular for its mind-blowing action sequences. The movie was rated 6.6 on IMDb.

De De Pyaar De (2019)

De De Pyaar De is a Bollywood film that stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet in lead roles. The movie is directed by Akiv Ali. The story revolves around a 50-year-old single father who falls in love with a 26-year-old woman. The movie was rated 6.6 on IMDb.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.