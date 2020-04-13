Rakul Preet Singh's Breezy Dresses Are Perfect For Summer; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has not only managed to impress the audience with her screen presence but also by her fashion looks. The actor is very active on social media and is often seen sharing her best fashion looks with her fans. As summer is just around the corner, Marjaavaan actor Rakul Preet Singh could be seen wearing light coloured clothes. She is also seen including floral patterns in her outfits. Here are some of the best summer-ready looks of Rakul Preet Singh.

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Snapped With Rakul Preet Singh As They Shoot For Their Next Film

Rakul Preet Singh’s photos

Rakul Preet Singh looked like a vision to behold in a floral minidress. The actor wore minimum makeup and had her hair tied up to complete the look. She accessorised the outfit with a brown belt which highlighted the attire. She even wore a few bracelets and a pair of white kicks to complement the look.

ALSO READ: When Shraddha Kapoor And Rakul Preet Singh Stunned In Red Jumpsuits

Rakul Preet Singh wore a light blue coloured floral dress with an orange coloured design. She straightened her hair and wore matching orange coloured lipstick to complement the look. She wore the breezy outfit for the promotions of her film and had the netizens going gaga over her fashion look. Rakul Preet Singh wore a pair of dangling earrings, a ring and a pair of nude heels to complete the look.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh Is A Showstopper In Her Lavender Saree; See Pictures Here

Rakul Preet Singh wore a Sally Tie shirt and shorts set for the promotions of her film. She made heads turn as she completed the light green and white coloured outfit with a pair of white coloured shoes. She wore minimum makeup and a pair of hoop earrings for the look.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh's Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Details Inside

Rakul Preet Singh wore a white and blue coloured dress with a floral design. She left her hair open in soft waves and wore a pair on white snakeskin print heels to highlight the outfit. Rakul Preet Singh's fans claimed that she looked stunning as she nailed the fashion look to perfection.

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most promising upcoming artists of the Indian film industry. She has done a plethora of films in the South Indian industry and has managed to land some interesting roles in Bollywood. The Yaariyan actor who was a beauty pageant contender is known for having an impeccable sense of fashion. She has been a former Miss India and has also walked the ramp for many well-known brands.

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh Flaunts Her Natural Post-workout Glow In This Latest Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.