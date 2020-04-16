Rakul Preet Singh's Top 5 Tamil Films That Should Be On Your Watch-list

Rakul Preet Singh landed her first movie project in a Kannada film and since then the actor is seen in many films in the South. Apart from doing a number of films in Telugu, the actor has also worked in Tamil ad Hindi films. Here are her top 5 Tamil films starring Rakul Preet Singh that you might consider watching.

Rakul Preet Singh’s top 5 Tamil films

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru is an action thriller film starring Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. This Tamil film directed by H. Vinoth is about an honest police officer who pays a huge price for exposing a gangster. Rakul Preet Singh was seen as the wife of Karthi, a DSP in the movie.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone And Arjun Kapoor Pull Ranveer Singh’s Leg For His Recent Joe Exotic Post

Dev

Rajath Ravishankar’s directorial debut movie Dev starred Karthi, RJ Vignesh and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film is about an adventure-loving man who is always in pursuit of adventure, until he meets Rakul Preet Singh and sets out to woo her. Rakul Preet Singh is seen as an Indian entrepreneur based in the USA.

NGK

Starring actor Surya, Sia Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, the political drama NGK was directed by Selvaraghavan. The film is about a man who is forced to join politics because to overcome the obstacles in his village. Rakul Preet Singh is seen as his love interest in the movie while Sai Pallavi played his wife in the movie.

Spyder

Spyder was a psychological spy film starring actors Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film was shot in two different languages simultaneously. Rakul Preet Singh played the role of Charlie in the film which was based on software that helped people in difficulties, build by an intelligent officer.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's Salad Bar Video Is The Perfect Cooking Inspiration Amid Lockdown

Yennamo Yedho

Directed by Ravi Thyagarajan, Yennamo Yedho starred actors Gautham Karthik, Rakul Preet Singh, and Nikesha Patel in the lead roles. The film is about two friends who are tired of a failed relationship and find love within each other until Rakul Preet Singh’s fiancé arrives. Rakul Preet Singh was seen as Nithya in the movie Yennamo Yedho.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's Top athletic Wear Pictures Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's Most Memorable Telugu Movies You Must Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.