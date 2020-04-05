Rakulpreet Singh Helps 200 Families In Gurgaon Slum With Food; Read Details

With the nation fighting deadly Coronavirus pandemic, celebrities from all walks of life are coming ahead to help the needy in every possible way. Bollywood actor Rakulpreet Singh has pledged to help 200 families in a Gurugram slum, near her house.

Revealing details in an interview with a popular daily, Rakul said that she will continue serving people till the lockdown is over. The actor said that the two meals of the day are being cooked in her society and then sent out to the families in the slum. Calling herself 'privileged', Rakul said it is important to give back to the society as it gives her happiness to see the smiles on their faces.

The actor revealed that she couldn't have done it without her parents' help as they are monitoring everything. "For me, nothing can give me more happiness than the smiles on these people's faces when they will eat their meal. And that will make me extremely happy. So that's my way of expressing my gratitude for everything I have and it is a very small effort. Whoever can make a difference should, because I truly believe in giving back to society," Rakulpreet concluded.

Small or big ! Each contribution matters .. let’s all do our bit together as a society 🙏🏻 it’s time to stand with each other .. https://t.co/p0cAKi3Veo — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) March 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases in India have climbed to 3,374, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the ministry, the total death toll has jumped to 77 while 267 people have recovered/discharged. Furthermore, as of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases stood at 445 in Delhi but the situation was under control and there was no community transmission, Arvind Kejriwal said

There were 40 cases of local transmission while a majority of other patients either had foreign travel history or they were recently evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz.

