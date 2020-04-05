'Worked Very Hard', Says Delhi CM Kejriwal Hailing AAP's Effort To Feed People Amid Covid

As India continues to be under lockdown, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged the efforts by his government and expressed relief over the smooth functioning of food relief system for Delhiites. This comes after Kejriwal announced that all the registered individuals can avail 5 kg of free ration. Earlier on Friday, he had announced 7.5 kg of free ration for all those who have a ration card.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal recalled his distress over the plight of the poor when the lockdown was imposed. However, he stated that he worked very hard to execute the plans to ensure that no one sleeps hungry at this time of crisis.

The CM on Friday had also the Delhi government had distributed lunch to around 6,63,928 people and dinner to around 6,78,544 people. The Delhi government has the arrangement to feed more than 10 lakh people, he said.

Meanwhile, the total coronavirus cases in India have climbed to 3,374, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the ministry, the total death toll has jumped to 77 while 267 people have recovered/discharged. Furthermore, as of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases stood at 445 in Delhi but the situation was under control and there was no community transmission, Arvind Kejriwal said

There were 40 cases of local transmission while a majority of other patients either had foreign travel history or they were recently evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz.

'7.5 kg of free ration distributed,' says Delhi CM

Repeating his announcement, Delhi CM in his daily press briefing said: "We are providing 7.5 kg of free ration to all ration cardholders. For the needy who do not have a ration card, we have put up a form on our website. 4,500 people have already registered. I urge everyone to help those who cannot register so that they can avail free ration."

