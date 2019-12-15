The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ram Charan, Farah Khan, Sania Mirza Groove On Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo; Watch

Bollywood News

Director-Choreographer Farah Khan, Telugu film star Ram Charan and tennis star Sania Mirza grooved on Hrithik Roshan's hit song from WAR — 'Ghungroo'. Watch

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ram

Farah Khan, Ram Charan and Sania Mirza are sure giving Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor some competition as they groove on 'Ghungroo' at Anam Mirza's wedding. Sania's sister got married to Mohammed Azharuddin’s son Asaduddin in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni shared the video on her Instagram handle where the three can be seen grooving to the popular song.

Sania Mirza’s sister’s wedding reception: Inside pics, Farah Khan, Ram Charan attend

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela) on

Sania Mirza, in October, had confirmed that her baby sister would be tying the knot with Azhar's son Asaduddin in December, bringing speculations of her sister's marriage to an end. Telangana CM KCR warmly received the invitation and exchanged pleasantries with both the HCA President and the tennis star.

Sania Mirza's sister Anam marries Mohammad Azharuddin's son Asaduddin, watch video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on

War 

Meanwhile, War, produced by Aditya Chopra and also starring Vaani Kapoor, has turned out to one of the biggest hits of all time. Not just has the action film entered the Rs 300-crore club, it has also become the highest-grosser of this year. It is also now in the top 10 of the highest grossers of all time. Hrithik Roshan is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. He has given some massive hits over the years. His recent movie War was a hit at the Box-office. Super 30 by the actor was also a big hit. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s latest release, War, has proved to be a smashing hit at the box office, not just in India but overseas as well. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film also left a large impact on the audience, reportedly. War had the highest first-day collections for a Hindi film, according to box office inputs.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST