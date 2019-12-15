Ram Charan, Farah Khan, Sania Mirza Groove On Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo; Watch

Farah Khan, Ram Charan and Sania Mirza are sure giving Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor some competition as they groove on 'Ghungroo' at Anam Mirza's wedding. Sania's sister got married to Mohammed Azharuddin’s son Asaduddin in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni shared the video on her Instagram handle where the three can be seen grooving to the popular song.

Sania Mirza, in October, had confirmed that her baby sister would be tying the knot with Azhar's son Asaduddin in December, bringing speculations of her sister's marriage to an end. Telangana CM KCR warmly received the invitation and exchanged pleasantries with both the HCA President and the tennis star.

War

Meanwhile, War, produced by Aditya Chopra and also starring Vaani Kapoor, has turned out to one of the biggest hits of all time. Not just has the action film entered the Rs 300-crore club, it has also become the highest-grosser of this year. It is also now in the top 10 of the highest grossers of all time. Hrithik Roshan is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. He has given some massive hits over the years. His recent movie War was a hit at the Box-office. Super 30 by the actor was also a big hit. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s latest release, War, has proved to be a smashing hit at the box office, not just in India but overseas as well. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film also left a large impact on the audience, reportedly. War had the highest first-day collections for a Hindi film, according to box office inputs.

