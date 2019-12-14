Sania Mirza’s Sister’s Wedding Reception: Inside Pics, Farah Khan, Ram Charan Attend

Sania Mirza’s sister Anam got married to Mohammed Azharuddin’s son Asaduddin in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on Thursday. The couple shared pictures and videos of the ceremony that looked extremely regal. Sania Mirza too stunned in a royal attire. Their wedding reception too was held on December 12 and was attended by celebrities in the likes of Farha Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Ram Charan and others. Sharing a picture with Anam, Farah wrote: “With the beautiful n very tired bride @anammirzaaa #aboutlastnight #abbasanamhi #photobomber #hyderabadnights” While sharing a picture with Ram Charan, she wrote: “With my new best friend @alwaysramcharan in Hyderabad! Such a lovely guy.. #abbasanamhi #wedding #hyderabadnights”.

Pictures from Sania Mirza's sister's reception:

In a series of pictures, Sania can be seen smiling away with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik in her arms. She can be seen wearing a maroon colour lehenga choli for the reception. Bride Anan, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a sequinned grey gown for the reception. Apart from celebrities, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was also seen attending the event.

Sania Mirza, in October, had confirmed that her baby sister would be tying the knot with Azhar's son Asaduddin in December, bringing speculations of her sister's marriage to an end. Telangana CM KCR warmly received the invitation and exchanged pleasantries with both the HCA President and the tennis star.

